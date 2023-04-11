SC dismisses Tamil Nadu's plea, clears way for RSS route march in state

The Supreme Court on April 11 dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s plea against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in the state. The had moved the apex court against a Madras HC green light to the rally.

In October 2022, the RSS had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to conduct a series of route marches in the state to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Gandhi Jayanti.

On being refused by the state, the saffron squad had moved the Madras High Court with the plea to conduct the route march. In November 2022, a single-judge bench allowed the march with a rider that mandated that the RSS should conduct the march in an auditorium or ground. This order was appealed in the division bench of the Madras High Court.

On February 10, wen the division bench lifted the restriction, the government appealed against the order of the division bench.

The SC heard the parties in three hearings and reserved the case for judgment on March 27. On March 3, the state had informed the court that it was not against RSSroute marches and public meetings across the state, but cited intelligence reports that it could not be conducted on the roads or in localities.

S.N.Thyagarajan