SC declines interim stay on Reliance Capital's second auction

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

A two-member NCLAT bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The Supreme Court on March 20 refused a stay on National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, allowing the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) to conduct another round of auction.

The court issued notice in the plea and permitted both the parties to partake in the second round of auction. The court also made it clear that the outcome of the auction will be subject to what is decided in the case. The case will be heard in August 2023.

The court on March 13 had agreed to hear Torrent’s plea after NCLAT on March 2 allowed a petition by lenders of Reliance Capital for another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing the insolvency process.

