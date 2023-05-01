 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC can grant divorce on grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage

S.N.Thyagarajan
May 01, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

A constitution bench said that both sides have to agree to nullify the marriage. It also ruled that the six-month waiting p[period to apply for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act can be done away with if both parties consent to it

Supreme Court

A constitution bench on May 1 ruled that the Supreme Court can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievably break down, without referring the couple to a family court, a decision that will prevent protracted delays often seen in such cases.

The bench also said that the waiting period of six months after marriage to apply for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act can be done away with if both parties consent to it.

The court can use its inherent powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriage on the ground of irretrievably break down of both sides agree to it.

The Article 142 deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.