SC can grant divorce on grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage

Supreme Court

A constitution bench on May 1 ruled that the Supreme Court can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievably break down, without referring the couple to a family court, a decision that will prevent protracted delays often seen in such cases.

The bench also said that the waiting period of six months after marriage to apply for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act can be done away with if both parties consent to it.

The court can use its inherent powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriage on the ground of irretrievably break down of both sides agree to it.

The Article 142 deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it.

Having exercised its powers under Article 142 for more than two decades to annul "irretrievably broken marriages", the court had in September 2022 agreed to examine whether it can nullify marriages between estranged couples without both the partners consenting to it.

"We do believe that another question which would require consideration would be whether the power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India is inhibited in any manner in a scenario where there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage in the opinion of the court but one of the parties is not consenting to the terms," it had said.

Two questions, including whether the exercise of such jurisdiction under Article 142 should not be made at all or whether such exercise should be done on case to case basis, were referred to the Constitution bench.

The bench was also to lay out the broad parameters for exercising powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties without referring the parties to the family court to wait for the mandatory period prescribed under section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

