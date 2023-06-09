SC calls for Centre's response to bike taxi ban in the capital

On May 26, the Delhi High Court stayed the notice issued by the Delhi transport department to stop bike taxi services.

The Supreme Court on June 9 asked the Union government to file their response to Delhi Government's appeal against the Delhi High Court order staying transport department's order of stopping bike taxis. The court directed Delhi government to serve a copy of the plea to the office of Solicitor General and deferred the hearing of the case to June 12 (Monday).

Today, the Delhi government argued that aggregators such as Uber and Rapido are using two wheelers with private licenses as bike taxis. On hearing this, the court also expressed its apprehension about how a passenger in a bike taxi will be covered by insurance in case of an accident. The court further asked the Delhi government if they were planning to introduce a license regime for taxi aggregation. The Delhi government responded stating that the draft rules is up for comments and they intend to introduce the license regime in a month.

Appearing for Uber, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul argued that the aggregators are great facilitators. He further argued that the centre had introduced certain guidelines in 2004, which said that aggregators could use both two wheelers and four wheelers with private licenses.

On hearing this, the court expressed its inclination to hear the Union government's opinion on this aspect, thus directing the Delhi government to serve a copy of the plea to the Solicitor General's office.

Public notice

On May 26, the Delhi High Court stayed the notice issued by the Delhi transport department to stop bike taxi services.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna also directed the transport department to not take any coercive steps against Rapido and Uber till such time policy is framed.

In February this year, the transport department issued a public notice to aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to stop plying their bike taxi services effective immediately.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” the transport department said in the notice.