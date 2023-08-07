SC allows ED custody of TN Minister Senthil Balaji in cash-for-jobs scam

Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court on August 7 granted custody of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji till August 12 to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The apex court dismissed petitions filed by Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court judgment upholding his arrest by the ED in the cash-for-jobs scam. The apex court had reserved its order in the case on August 2 after hearing the case at length for days on end.

On July 14, Justice CV Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a split verdict by a Division Bench on a plea related to the minister's arrest, held that the ED's arrest and custody were legal.

In June, a Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on a Habeas Corpus petition (HCP) filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed.

Since the ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department, he is continuing to be a minister without portfolio.