 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC admits pleas against NCLAT nod to Rs 873-cr fine on United Breweries, others for beer cartel

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The court has stayed the recovery proceedings against beer makers subject to them depositing an additional 10 percent of penalty

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on February 17 admitted appeals against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order upholding the Rs 873-crore penalty imposed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) on United Breweries and other beer makers.

The court has stayed the proceedings to recover the penalty, subject to the beer makers depositing an additional 10 percent of the penalty. It is to be noted that the companies have 10 percent of the penalty at NCLAT, and they would now have to deposit an additional 10 percent.

Senior counsels RA Sundaram and Shyam Divan appeared for the beer makers, while Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh appeared for CCI.

The CCI, on September 24, 2021, imposed penalties totalling over Rs 873 crore on UBL, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.