SC admits CCI’s appeal against NCLAT’s order in tyre cartelisation case

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

In December 2022, NCLAT directed the CCI to pass a fresh order citing the need to re-examine arithmetical and inadvertent errors as well as to review the penalty to save the domestic tyre industry.

The SC has however not stayed the order of NCLAT, which would mean that CCI will have to continue re-considering the case.

The Supreme Court on April 10 admitted Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) appeal against the order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) asking it to pass a fresh order in the matter of alleged cartelisation by tyre companies.

The court will now hear the appeal in September 2023. Appearing for the antitrust regulator, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman argued that NCLAT’s order has not provided elaborate reasons for asking it pass fresh orders despite the case having been heard for over a month.

Appearing for one of the tyre makers, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that some of them are preferring an appeal against NCLAT's order as well.