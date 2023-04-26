 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Same sex marriage hearing | SC opinion cannot substitute legislative intent: Govt

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Solicitor General argued that the court cannot use a different lens for heterosexual couples and another for non-heterosexual couples in the Special Marriage Act.

The supreme court started hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition to same sex marriage on April 18.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who started his arguments on April 26 for the Union government in the pleas seeking legal validation of same sex marriage, stated that the intention of law makers while legislating the Special Marriage Act (SMA) 1954, was to provide legal sanction for a heterosexual  marriage.

Mehta, who took the court through various constituent assembly debates, argued even though the framers of the law were aware of homosexuality, they chose to introduce a legislation that provided legal sanction of inter-faith heterosexual marriages.  Thus, the SG argued the court's opinion cannot substitute the legislative intent. The SG further submitted that court cannot use a different lens for heterosexual couples and another for non-heterosexual couples in the same enactment.

The Solicitor General commenced his submissions by urging the court to leave the responsibility of legislating on same sex marriage to the parliament, as it represents the will of the people. He further submitted that the real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage between a particular class of people. The SG further argued there are several ramifications, not only on society but also other statutes, which would need debate in society, in state legislatures, and in civil society groups.

He submitted that there are at least 160 sections of various laws other than SMA, which cannot be reconciled if the SMA is reinterpreted for the purpose of legalising same sex marriage.