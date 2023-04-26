Same sex marriage hearing | SC opinion cannot substitute legislative intent: Govt

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who started his arguments on April 26 for the Union government in the pleas seeking legal validation of same sex marriage, stated that the intention of law makers while legislating the Special Marriage Act (SMA) 1954, was to provide legal sanction for a heterosexual marriage.

Mehta, who took the court through various constituent assembly debates, argued even though the framers of the law were aware of homosexuality, they chose to introduce a legislation that provided legal sanction of inter-faith heterosexual marriages. Thus, the SG argued the court's opinion cannot substitute the legislative intent. The SG further submitted that court cannot use a different lens for heterosexual couples and another for non-heterosexual couples in the same enactment.

The Solicitor General commenced his submissions by urging the court to leave the responsibility of legislating on same sex marriage to the parliament, as it represents the will of the people. He further submitted that the real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage between a particular class of people. The SG further argued there are several ramifications, not only on society but also other statutes, which would need debate in society, in state legislatures, and in civil society groups.

He submitted that there are at least 160 sections of various laws other than SMA, which cannot be reconciled if the SMA is reinterpreted for the purpose of legalising same sex marriage.

He thus argued that only parliament can envision several situations that may arise and provide for its regulation. It would be impossible for the Court to conceive of all situations. SG argued that the meaning of each letter in LGBTQIA+ abbreviation has 72 shades or variations. He submitted that it needs to be assessed how the court can deal with all these variations. Mehta relied on various judgments to argue that policy throughout all legislations should be dealt with by the parliament after gathering all possible considerations and facts. Related stories Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle SG relied on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, a judgment from the United States that ruled the right to abortion is not a part of the constitution to submit and that the Courts should not intervene in the legislature process. However, CJI DY Chandrachud took a strong objection to this and remarked that India as a country is very advanced when comes to law on women's health and the SG should not rely on the judgment. Mehta, however, informed the court that he was only relying on certain principles in the judgment and not the outcome of the judgment. He further submitted that in countries where same-sex marriage is recognised, the process has been initiated by the legislature and thereafter adopted by the Courts. The Supreme Court will continue hearing SG's arguments on April 27. The court started hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition to same sex marriage on April 18. The petitioners have argued that the provisions of SMA should be reinterpreted to mean marriage between 'persons' as opposed to meaning marriage between a man and a woman.

S.N.Thyagarajan