Same-sex marriage hearing | British Victorian morality led to exclusion of queer representation, says CJI

The Indian culture is "extraordinarily inclusive", but the imposition of British Victorian morality in the 19th century led to the exclusion of queer representation, Live Law reported Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud as saying.

The CJI's remark came amidst the hearing over the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages.

"You go to our finest temples and if you look at the architect, you will never say it is lewd. It shows the depth of our culture. What happened really was from 1857 and thereafter we got the Indian Penal Code. We imposed as it were a code of British Victorian morality on a completely different culture," the report quoted him as saying on April 27, when the hearing was held for the sixth day.

Also Read | 'Attracted to sister' parallel during same-sex marriage hearing gets Chief Justice snub

The CJI's remark came in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's claim that the queer movement in India started in 2002. "We don't have any data. The first or second generation is here. So what is the effect on children, very few may have adopted - there is no reliable data," Mehta was quoted as saying. Related stories Pakistan baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical condition

Ireland couple save on house deposit by traveling around the world and dog sitting

AI News roundup: EU's new AI law gets preliminary approval, Apple's problems with AI and more During the course of hearing, the CJI-led bench also asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalising their marriage. The court posed the question after observing that the Centre’s acceptance of right to cohabitation of same-sex partners as a fundamental right cast a “corresponding duty” on it to recognise its social consequences. “You may or may not call it marriage but some label is necessary.” The bench also said that lesbian and gay couples have been “very badly stigmatised”, news agency PTI reported. Mehta, who is the Centre's top law officer, said he will take up the issues at the appropriate level and get back to the court on May 3, the next date of hearing. With PTI inputs

Moneycontrol News