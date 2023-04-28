 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Same-sex marriage hearing | British Victorian morality led to exclusion of queer representation, says CJI

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

The CJI's remark came in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's claim that the queer movement in India started in 2002.

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the SC is hearing the pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages

The Indian culture is "extraordinarily inclusive", but the imposition of British Victorian morality in the 19th century led to the exclusion of queer representation, Live Law reported Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud as saying.

The CJI's remark came amidst the hearing over the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages.

"You go to our finest temples and if you look at the architect, you will never say it is lewd. It shows the depth of our culture. What happened really was from 1857 and thereafter we got the Indian Penal Code. We imposed as it were a code of British Victorian morality on a completely different culture," the report quoted him as saying on April 27, when the hearing was held for the sixth day.

