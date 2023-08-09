RTX faces lawsuit in US court over glitch-hit GTF engines, investors say they were misled

The faulty GTF engines were supplied by RTX's subsidiary Pratt & Whitney

A lawsuit has been moved against RTX Corp, the supplier of glitch-hit geared turbofan (GTF) engines, before a district court in the United States' Connecticut by its investors for allegedly misleading them, said law firm Bernstein Liebhard LLP in a statement issued on August 9.

"...a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of RTX," stated Bernstein Liebhard, which filed the lawsuit before the court.

The complainants have alleged that RTX made "materially false and misleading statements", and "failed to disclose to investors" that its engines had been affected from at least 2015 by a quality control issue, the law firm added.

The glitch would require RTX to "recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business", it noted.

RTX, which supplies the GTF engines through one of its business units Pratt & Whitney, on July 25 witnessed its stock tumbling by around 10 percent after it was reported that about 1,200 engines would required to be recalled.

RTX, in a statement, had said that a "rare condition" in powdered metal meant 1,200 of more than 3,000 engines, built for the twin-engined Airbus A320neo between 2015 and 2021, have to be taken off and inspected for micro cracks that would point to fatigue.

The company had further noted that it was reducing its 2023 cash-flow forecast by $500 million to $4.3 billion due to the inspections.

It was the latest setback to the US engine maker's efforts to conquer the biggest market segment -- narrowbody jets -- and could exacerbate a capacity crunch as some airlines struggle with a plane shortage during the peak summer travel season.

The glitch also hit IndiGo, India's largest commercial airline in terms of market share. The company on July 26 said it was working with P&W to assess the impact on its fleet after the engine maker's latest inspection of its engines.

“We are in receipt of the information from the OEM P&W regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact on our fleet," IndiGo said in a statement.

60 days to fix

RTX Corp will need up to 60 days to inspect and fix each GTF engine used on Airbus jets that were found to have a new problem involving contaminated powder metal, CEO Greg Hayes told Reuters last month.

Engines potentially affected by the metal powder issue will not be put through the entire overhaul cycle, which typically lasts four to five months, Hayes said.

Instead, they will be brought in for a briefer period where technicians will disassemble the engines, inspect the high pressure turbine disks potentially affected by the metal contamination, and, if needed, replace the part.

"What we're trying to do is avoid all the other work that you'd normally do when you induct an engine," said Hayes. "We think that's a 60-day process max."

With Reuters inputs