 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Rs 2 crore penalty for bad haircut: SC to hear Delhi five-star hotel's challenge on May 4

S.N.Thyagarajan
May 01, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

In 2021, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission slapped a fine of Rs two crore on ITC Maurya for giving a bad haircut to an aspiring model and sabotaging her career

The Supreme Court will hear on May 4 ITC's plea against a Rs 2 crore fine for a bad haircut. (Representational image)

The Supreme Court on May 1 agreed to hear a Delhi-based five-star hotel’s appeal against a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission's (NCDRC) order, slapping a Rs two-crore penalty on it for giving a bad haircut to a model.

The case will be heard on May 4.

In 2018, Aashna Roy, an aspiring model, went to a salon at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi for a haircut. She asked for her regular hairdresser but since she was not available, another stylist was assigned, the court was told.

She was shocked that the stylist, against her instructions, chopped her hair so short that it barely touched her shoulders, Roy said in her petition.