Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Royal Orchid Hotels: What does the SEBI’s order mean for the stock?

Bharat Gianani   •

ROHL seems to have a fit and proper case and it is likely to file its reply. The ROHL stock could witness a re-rating, once the issue is resolved and we retain our positive stance on the stock

SEBI has provided a time frame of 21 days to ROHL as well as the key personnel to file their reply/objections
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Sebi passes interim order against company, key executives Company likely to reply; confident it has a fit and proper case Reclassification gains based on legal advice, clearly disclosed as exceptional items Business case strong for company Re-rating likely, once the issue gets resolved Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 244; Market cap: Rs 669 crore) received an interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which states that it incorporated loss-making company, Ksheer Sagar Developers Ltd (KSDPL), as an associate,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers