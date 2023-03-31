 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rare breed: This Oscar lawyer makes a splash in filmdom

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Meet Gitika Aggarwal, a native of Delhi, probably the only lawyer in India to have an IMDB page displaying a list of films she advised.

What connects India’s two Oscar winning films RRR and Elephant Whisperers? The producers of both films were advised by the same lawyer.

Meet Gitika Aggarwal, a native of Delhi, who is probably the only lawyer in India to have an IMDB page displaying a list of films she advised. An alumnus of Indraprastha University in Delhi, Aggarwal worked at a tier-1 law firm before getting a call to shift to Mumbai.

How it happened

Recollecting how it happened, she said, “One of my friends reached out to me saying they need some help in Intellectual Property (IP). I went to Mumbai with her. I started getting more work on IP and entertainment law and I just couldn't wriggle out of it. This is how the Mumbai story happened.”