Rare breed: This Oscar lawyer makes a splash in filmdom

What connects India’s two Oscar winning films RRR and Elephant Whisperers? The producers of both films were advised by the same lawyer.

Meet Gitika Aggarwal, a native of Delhi, who is probably the only lawyer in India to have an IMDB page displaying a list of films she advised. An alumnus of Indraprastha University in Delhi, Aggarwal worked at a tier-1 law firm before getting a call to shift to Mumbai.

How it happened

Recollecting how it happened, she said, “One of my friends reached out to me saying they need some help in Intellectual Property (IP). I went to Mumbai with her. I started getting more work on IP and entertainment law and I just couldn't wriggle out of it. This is how the Mumbai story happened.”

When she moved to Mumbai in 2011, there were very few law firms or lawyers advising or working on films; so it was a learning experience for her. She said, “I could not just read a few books and get familiarised to it. You really have to dig deep into it, and figure out on your own as you go.”

To understand the needs and requirements of filmmakers and production houses, she decided to interact more with them. It was Guneet Monga, the producer of Elephant Whisperers, who gave Aggarwal a space in her office to work out of. Aggarwal said, “I would just go to her office and hang out, because I didn’t have an office at that point in time. She had given me this one cute little table to sit and work on. I would just hang out there and hear these directors (with whom) these other producers were trying to collaborate.”

Aggarwal recollects being the only lawyer at many festivals that she went to. “People would ask me what I was even doing at film festivals. There was no strategic interest at that point in time, it was just out of curiosity, I just wanted to understand the space. This is where I realised, filmmakers do want lawyers, they want to protect their rights, but they just don't have access. There were very few lawyers doing this kind of work.”

She would go on to work in successful films like Baahubali, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan , MS Dhoni the untold story and RRR. She has been a lawyer for over close to 400 films over the years.

What does a lawyer do in the film industry?

Aggarwal worked on the Irrfan Khan starrer The lunchbox, which was the first Indo-French, German, American collaboration. She said, “It was a co-production. Official organisations from these countries contributed funds and services. Our system wasn’t really equipped for it. We did not know whom to approach for it.”

Recollecting how working on the film was a learning experience, she said, “Each country had different provisions for taxes and other legalities. All these countries had certain compliance requirements. Each of them had rules on how a film would have to be released in certain territories.” For having managed everything successfully and for being instrumental in the success of the film, Aggarwal got an Associate Producer credit in the film for her work.

A lawyer’s job in a film production starts with finding money to make the film, Aggarwal notes. She said, “There is no government support for films. Filmmakers and producers are literally left to raise money from private financiers and investors.”

Lawyers negotiate with the investors on the rights of the film that can be shared with the filmmakers, and the rights they can get in the creative property of the film, among others. Lawyers are also tasked with understanding the value addition that an investor can bring to the table, other than the capital.

According to Aggarwal, many litigations are instituted against a film before it is released, which hurts the economic interests of the film. She said, “While some are genuine, many are just agenda and popularity-driven to make sure that it hurts the economic interest of the film.”

She notes that litigations are filed in remote cities in the country while the producers are based out of Mumbai. This increases the cost of production. She said, “There should be a system where people can't just come to the courts, like a day before or a week before the film’s release. Because films start promotion at least three weeks before release.”

After a film’s release and success at the box office, lawyers strategise on developing products from the film’s success. She said, “For instance, after Baahubali, we have a manga comic( Manga are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan) we have a theme park. We have done merchandising on Amazon Prime.”

Can India make a film franchise?

"We have a language barrier. The global audience might have seen the two Oscar films as one-off Indian films. All of us have seen Oscar-nominated films or films that have gone to film festivals. How many Japanese or Spanish films do we see on a regular basis?” she asked.

According to Aggarwal, English language films have bigger budgets as they are backed by studios; it is not possible to make a global film franchise without being backed by a studio. She said, “Baahubali is the only example for a film that developed a franchise.”

Gitika Aggarwal on why she loves her profession

“I love the business of films, I find it very, very exciting. I also am very interested in how one can maximise and optimise the value of their IP.”