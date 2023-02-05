 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UP anti-conversion law: All for religious freedom; law punishes forced conversions driven by greed: Yogi Adityanath

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led government's new law against forced religious conversions or 'Love Jihad' came into force in Uttar Pradesh in November 2020.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on February 5 that people are free to follow any religion of their choice, but it should not be induced by greed or any monetary benefit.

Responding to queries on why the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversions Act has been implemented in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “Religious demography is a reality and we have to accept it. If this is not a reality, the counYogi try would not have been partitioned in 1947. However, every individual has the right to religious freedom, but that choice should not be guided by baser instincts such as greed.”

The Adityanath-led government's new law against forced religious conversions or 'Love Jihad' came into effect in November 2020.

