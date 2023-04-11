 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session of Parliament: Centre tells SC

Apr 11, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph the bill will address all the concerns raised in the present petitions.

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday a new data protection bill is ready and will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July, as the apex court heard a matter related to privacy concerns of social media users.

The  Monsoon session of Parliament commences in July and extends up to August each year.

The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar took note of the submission and rected that the matter be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud so that a new bench can be constituted as Justice Joseph is set to retire on June 16.   The matter has been posted for hearing in the first week of August 2023.