'Need conduct preliminary enquiry before filing FIR' Delhi Police tells SC on charges against WFI chief

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Delhi police told a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that if the court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straight away, it could be done.

The Delhi Police on April 26 told the Supreme Court that it needs to conduct a preliminary inquiry before it can file an FIR over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The bench however asked the Delhi Police to put forth its views and bring the material it was relying on to substantiate his view registration of the FIR on April 28 when the plea of wrestlers is likely to be heard.

