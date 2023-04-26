'Need conduct preliminary enquiry before filing FIR' Delhi Police tells SC on charges against WFI chief

The Delhi Police on April 26 told the Supreme Court that it needs to conduct a preliminary inquiry before it can file an FIR over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Delhi police told a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that if the court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straight away, it could be done.

The bench however asked the Delhi Police to put forth its views and bring the material it was relying on to substantiate his view registration of the FIR on April 28 when the plea of wrestlers is likely to be heard.

On April 25, the SC issued a notice in a plea by seven Indian wrestlers against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment. The court observed that the plea seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) in serious allegations of sexual harassment has been made in the plea and it requires consideration.

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal appeared in the case and sought an urgent hearing. He submitted that the petitioners are seven women wrestlers, who include a minor. He told the court that there is a committee report on the issue which has not been made public and, therefore, he sought an urgent hearing in the case.

S.N.Thyagarajan