NCLT defers hearing of lessors' insolvency pleas against SpiceJet

The National Company Law Tribunal on July 17 deferred the hearing of three insolvency pleas filed by lessors against low-cost airline SpiceJet.

The pleas, filed by Aircastle Ireland Limited and Wilmington Trust (SP) services, have now been deferred to August 17 and August 8, respectively. It is to be noted that Aircastle has filed two insolvency petitions, out of which one has been adjourned to August 8, while other has been adjourned to August 17.

Aircastle's fist insolvency plea:

Aircastle argued that the their first insolvency plea, for which notice has already been issue, is ripe for hearing. The lessor told the court that it has also filed a response to SpiceJet's application questioning the maintainability of the Aircastle's insolvency plea.

SpiceJet told the tribunal that it wishes to file a rejoinder to Aircastle's response and urged it to grant it 10 days' time.

The tribunal accordingly posted the case to August 8, when it is likely to hear the case at length.

NCLT questions the maintainability of Aircastle's second insolvency plea:

The NCLT on July 17 asked Aircastle to explain how a second insolvency petition is maintainable against SpiceJet since its first insolvency plea is already pending consideration.

Aircastle's lawyer argued that the law permits a second insolvency petition under some circumstances. According to the lawyer, since the dues payable by SpiceJet arise of two separate contracts executed for different purposes, two insolvency pleas are also maintainable. The lawyer argued that there are judgments in his favour and urged the court to permit him to cite them.

The tribunal thus adjourned the plea to August 17 and directed the lawyer convince them on the maintainability of the plea.

SpiceJet says Wilmington assigned their contract to Aircastle:

When the insolvency plea filed by Wilmington came up for hearing, SpiceJet argued that Wilmington had already assigned its contract of lease to Aircastle and hence this is not maintainable.

Wilmington, however, contended that this was not the case and undertook to convince the tribunal of the same. The tribunal deferred the hearing of the case to August 8.