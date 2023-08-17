NCLT defers hearing of insolvency pleas against SpiceJet

There are a total of five insolvency pleas filed by lessors against SpiceJet.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 17 deferred the hearing of three insolvency pleas filed by aircraft lessors against SpiceJet.

Aircastle's first insolvency plea

SpiceJet had challenged the maintainability of Aircastle's first insolvency plea, in which a notice was issued in May. The low-cost airline had alleged that the plea had technical defects and is not maintainable. Aircastle had filed a response to SpiceJet's application questioning maintainability, the airline on August 17 sought time to file a rejoinder to the response.

The case has now been adjourned to September 11.

Aircastle's second insolvency plea

In June 2023, Aircastle filed a second insolvency plea against SpiceJet. NCLT questioned the maintainability of the aircraft lessor's second insolvency petition against SpiceJet. The tribunal had asked Aircastle's lawyer to explain how the plea is maintainable with some legal precedents.

Today, Aircastle's lawyer cited certain judgments to argue that a second insolvency plea was indeed maintainable. However, SpiceJet objected to the same and sought time to counter Aircastle's argument. The tribunal accordingly adjourned the case.

The case has now been adjourned to August 18.

Celestial Aviation services' plea

The lawyer for Celestial Aviation informed the NCLT that he needs some time to sort out certain technical issues that have arisen in his plea. He told the court that SpiceJet owed Celestial Aviation $29 million.

The tribunal urged the parties to settle the plea without having to pursue litigation and adjourned it to September 11.

Other insolvency pleas against SpiceJet

A total of five insolvency pleas were filed by lessors against SpiceJet. Two pleas are filed by aircraft lessor Aircastle and one plea by lessor Wilmington, while Celestial and Willis Lease Finance have filed one plea each.

All the pleas are in different stages of hearing. However, notice has been issued in just one plea.

The NCLT on May 8 issued notice in Aircastle's first plea and sought the airline's response. SpiceJet had accordingly filed a response to the plea and Aircastle sought a short adjournment on May 25 to respond to the airline's reply. Subsequently, SpiceJet filed an application questioning the maintainability of Aircastle's insolvency plea. The airline also questioned the maintainability of Aircastle's second insolvency plea and Wilmington's plea.