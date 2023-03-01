 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT to pronounce interim order on lenders’ plea against Jet Airways ownership transfer on March 3

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

The Bench observed that Jet Airways' resolution plan approved by NCLT needs to be implemented

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 over piling losses and debt of about Rs 8,000 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 1 reserved its order on a plea by lenders of Jet Airways seeking a stay on transferring ownership of the airline by Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC).

The case is next listed on March 3, when the bench is expected to pronounce the order.

During the course of the hearing, the bench observed that the Jet Airways’ plan, as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), must be implemented.

The consortium had emerged as the successful bidder in the airline’s insolvency resolution process. In June 2021, the consortium's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.