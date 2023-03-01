NCLAT to pronounce interim order on lenders’ plea against Jet Airways ownership transfer on March 3

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 1 reserved its order on a plea by lenders of Jet Airways seeking a stay on transferring ownership of the airline by Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC).

The case is next listed on March 3, when the bench is expected to pronounce the order.

During the course of the hearing, the bench observed that the Jet Airways’ plan, as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), must be implemented.

The consortium had emerged as the successful bidder in the airline’s insolvency resolution process. In June 2021, the consortium's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.

In January 2023, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench allowed the transfer of Jet Airway's ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. NCLT granted the consortium 180 days from effective date to pay dues to various creditors and has set November 16, 2022 as an effective date. Earlier, JKC had sought directions from the bench to hand over the company; however, Jet Airways' lenders stated that the JKC has not fulfilled three of five conditions precedent mentioned in the NCLT-approved resolution plan. Related stories Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle This point of disagreement between the Jet Airways lenders and JKC caused a standoff, as National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order of October 21 stated that JKC has “completed all necessary conditions precedent to the satisfaction of the monitoring committee.” Ashish Chhawchharia, a member of Jet Airways' monitoring committee, had on January 2 sent a letter to JKC wherein he objected to Sanjiv Kapoor using designation of Jet Airways CEO as the airline is yet to be handed over to JKC under the resolution plan. In March last year, Kapoor was appointed as the CEO of grounded Jet Airways by JKC. The monitoring committee consists of seven members: Chhawchharia as a non-voting member, three voting members selected by lenders and three voting members selected by JKC. Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 over piling losses and debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by a consortium of Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital.

S.N.Thyagarajan