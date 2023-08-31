NCLAT seeks Zee's response in IDBI's appeal against order refusing insolvency plea

IDBI Bank

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on August 31 sought Zee Entertainment Enterprises' (ZEEL) response to IDBI bank’s appeal against order refusing to admit the media company to insolvency plea.

IDBI Bank had challenged the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from May, refusing to admit ZEEL to insolvency resolution process.

The appellate tribunal has issued notice to ZEEL and granted it two weeks time to file its response to IDBI's appeal. The case will now come up for hearing on October 11.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for ZEEL, argued that IDBI had invoked the guarantee during the pandemic, when the government mandated that no insolvency process could be initiated for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year.

Appearing for IDBI Bank, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan argued that the default had arisen before the pandemic and the provision suspending initiation of insolvency would not apply to the present case.

The NCLAT, on hearing the arguments observed that the case needs some consideration and proceeded to issue notice in it.

In May 2023, the NCLT's Mumbai bench refused to entertain IDBI's plea, noting that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Section 10A mandates that no application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a period of one year.

This was a special provision inserted by the government in the IBC to help companies when economic activities resumed after the Covid-induced lockdowns. A two-member NCLT bench said that ZEEL, which was the corporate guarantor for the loan availed by Siti Networks - the principal borrower of IDBI Bank -, committed a default. The default was committed during the time specified under Section 10A.

IndusInd Bank's insolvency proceedings against ZEEL:

Earlier this year, the NCLT's Mumbai bench admitted ZEEL to insolvency in a petition moved by IndusInd Bank. The proceedings were initiated as Zee was a guarantor for IndusInd Bank’s Rs 150-crore loan to Essel Group's Siti Networks under Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA). However, it failed to honour the agreement, resulting in an Rs 83 crore shortfall.

Punit Goenka of ZEEL appealed against this order in the NCLAT. In February, NCLAT stayed the order directing the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the media and entertainment firm.

In July 2023, ZEEL and IndusInd Bank told the appellate tribunal that they have arrived at a settlement, as a result of which the insolvency proceedings were closed.