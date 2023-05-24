NCLAT reiterates order on Go First insolvency in pleas by three aircraft lessors

Go First, earlier GoAir, filed for bankruptcy on May 2, blaming US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for the grounding of half of its fleet.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 24 reiterated its order upholding Go First's admission to insolvency in a plea by three aircraft lessors; Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS aviation Ireland Ltd, and ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland ltd.

The lessors had argued that they had terminated aircraft leases prior to the cash strapped airline's admission to insolvency by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

Assets in limbo

On May 19, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Ltd told NCLAT that its assets worth Rs 1,500 crore is stuck with Go First after the order of moratorium was passed.

According to ACG Aircraft Leasing, Go First has been defaulting in payments to them since 2020, but they did not initiate any proceedings out of goodwill.

However, they are now constrained to approach the courts after the airline filed for voluntary insolvency.

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order on the airline's insolvency. The lessors were asked to move an appropriate application at the NCLT, on the question of possession of aircraft.

Lessors challenge order

As a consequence of this order, the moratorium that kicked in as a result of NCLT's order will stay in place.

The aircraft lessors to Go First such as SMBC aviation capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings, and GY Aviation Lease, challenged the order of the NCLT admitting the cash-strapped airline's plea for insolvency. The lessors argued at the NCLAT that Go First is using the insolvency proceedings to hold on to aircraft that it does not own. They sought the appellate tribunal's order to take back their aircraft.

On May 10, the principal bench of NCLT at Delhi admitted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process.

The tribunal appointed an IRP while suspending the board and putting a moratorium on the debt-ridden airline's financial obligations.

The ultra-low-cost airline has liabilities worth around Rs 11,000 crore.