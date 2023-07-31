NCLAT, NCLT can recall their own judgments, Supreme Court affirms

NCLAT/NCLT

The Supreme Court on July 31 held that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have the powers to recall their own judgments.

Recalling a judgment refers to canceling or reversing a judgement of the court mostly due to wrong interpretation of facts or procedural errors.

Apex court upheld the order of a five-judge bench of NCLAT, which in May held that while NCLAT does not have the power to review its own judgment, however it can 'recall' its own judgment using its inherent powers, on certain grounds.

Appearing for Union Bank of India, which had challenged the judgment, senior advocate Gopal Jain argued that such a power given to NCLAT and NCLT will derail the time bound processes of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Venkatraman, who appeared for the financial creditors of Amtek, argued that the NCLAT was correct in its judgment and urged the court not to interfere with it.

The court accordingly dismissed the plea and noted that Union Bank of India could challenge the order on factual aspects before the appropriate forum.

Background:

The NCLT initiate insolvency resolution plan against Amtek Auto Limited in an application filed by Union Bank of India. A committee of creditors was formed pursuant the insolvency process, the creditors subsequently approved a resolution plan.

Amtek's resolution professions moved an application at NCLT Chandigarh seeking its approval for the resolution plan. However the NCLT rejected certain reliefs asked for by the financial creditors in an application. The financial creditors appealed at NCLAT and ultimately at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court permitted them to ask the NCLAT to review their judgment.

The NCLAT however held that it does not have the powers to review its own judgment under the IBC. This led the financial creditors to recall its own judgment. Since it pertained to a larger question of law on the powers of NCLAT and NCLT, a five judge bench was formed to answer the same.

Ultimately in May 2023, the NCLAT held that while it cannot review its own judgments, it can recall its judgments if it involves wrong interpretation or if correct procedure was not followed.