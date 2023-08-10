NCLAT junks plea against PVR-INOX Leisure merger

PVR INOX

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on August 10 dismissed an appeal by Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS), challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, rejecting its complaint against the merger of PVR and INOX Leisure.

In September 2022, CCI had rejected a complaint against the merger of the two multiplex chains, citing apprehension of a possibility of anti-competitive practicing by an entity cannot be a subject of the probe.

On March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure announced their merger. However, the entities were not required to seek CCI approval for the deal as it was below the regulator's threshold levels.

Under the competition law, deals beyond certain thresholds require clearance from the regulator.

CUTS had complained before CCI contending that the proposed merger agreement would have anticompetitive effects on the film exhibition industry and sought a detailed probe against the two entities.

CCI in its seven-page order said it was of the view that apprehension of likelihood of AAEC (Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition) by an entity which is yet to take form cannot be a subject matter of inquiry/investigation under Section 3 or 4 of the Competition Act.

While passing the order, the regulator also made it clear that post-facto if any matter of abusive conduct comes up, then that could be examined under the provisions of the Act.

Regarding averments that PVR-INOX Leisure becoming a dominant entity in the future and the apprehension of possible abuse of dominance, CCI said the proposed transaction has not even been consummated to give legal status to the new entity.

The proposed merger would create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

The merger has approved by the shareholders and creditors of both the companies. In June this year, both PVR and Inox Leisure had also received clearance for their merger from NSE and BSE.