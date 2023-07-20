Monsoon session starts today: Five key legislations to watch out for

The monsoon session is anticipated to be a ‘noisy one’ owing to many political factors

The monsoon session of Parliament, which is slated to commence on July 20, will see 17 sessions till August 11. Parliament has listed 28 Bills for consideration, of which 21 are new ones.

As the monsoon session is anticipated to be a ‘noisy one’ owing to many political factors, it will be interesting to observe the government’s strategy regarding the passage of these Bills.

Some of the key Bills listed include the Personal Data Protection Bill, Ordinance on Delhi services for passage as a legislation, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

Moneycontrol explains what these Bills are about, which sectors they may be of relevance to and what experts have said about these Bills becoming law.

Personal Data Protection Bill

There is a lot of anticipation around this Bill as the government had earlier introduced another Bill for the same purpose but withdrew it in 2022 to reintroduce it with new provisions.

The present Bill emphasises on the importance of a user’s right to privacy and mandates that the user has the right to know exactly which data is being processed and collected. Furthermore, it empowers a user to ask the companies using their data to delete or modify it.

The Bill also imposes heavy penalties on companies that do not comply with its rules and compliances and contemplates measures that could be taken in case of data breaches. It also imposes certain additional obligations on social media platforms such as Facebook (Meta) and Twitter, among others.

Experts have told Moneycontrol that the Bill is advantageous to internet users as it gives them control of their data, while it may also be advantageous to the tech companies as it may reduce their existing compliances.

Who will be watching?

The Bill is likely to be of immense relevance to big tech and social media companies, such as Meta, Twitter and Google. Other companies in the technology sector are also likely to be observing the Bill as it mandates how data collected from users should be utilised.

The Delhi services ordinance

On May 11, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court passed a judgment, giving the control of transfer and postings of officers in Delhi to the elected government of Delhi. However, on May 19, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group A officers in Delhi.

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has argued that the ordinance negates the Supreme Court verdict, which gave the elected government in Delhi the control over services. A challenge to the ordinance is pending in the apex court already.

An ordinance is passed when Parliament is not in session. The central government is obligated to place it for discussion in the upcoming session of Parliament and pass it as a law after discussion.

Who will be watching?

Discussions on the ordinance will be watched by the entire nation as it involves the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. Most importantly, it is likely to decide the extent of powers of the National Capital Territory’s elected government.

The central government has argued that the ordinance was promulgated as officers working in the vigilance department were "targeted" by the city government, and bureaucrats and officials were humiliated. The Delhi government has said that the ordinance is against the concept of federalism and was introduced to defeat the purpose of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The Jan Vishwas Bill

The government has been showing a keen interest in reducing the existing compliances and decriminalising certain offences in commercial legislations, so as to enhance ease of doing business in the country.

The Jan Vishwas Bill will decriminalise 187 provisions of 42 different laws. These offences had criminal consequences as these Bills were passed either before independence or at a point in time when they may have been relevant.

Acts such as the Indian Post Office Act, 1898, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, will be amended. Many offences, some leading to imprisonment, will be decriminalised and will be replaced with just a monetary penalty.

For instance, under the Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937, counterfeiting grade designation marks is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 5,000. The Bill intends to replace this with a penalty of Rs 8 lakh.

Who will be watching?

The entire business community is likely to be watching it as it will enhance ease of doing business. The Bill is likely to have an impact on pendency of cases in courts. Hence, the judiciary might also be keenly observing it.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Rishi Agrawal, chief executive and co-founder of TeamLease RegTech, noted that it will pave the way for the decriminalisation of more offences across ministries.

Amendment to Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act

Exploration and mining of minerals in India have been a cumbersome process as it requires a lot of permits and licences. The government proposes to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to ensure that such processes are more streamlined and easier.

The amendment will introduce exploration licences, and delist some minerals from the list of atomic minerals, making it easier for companies to get permits to explore minerals and licences to mine them.

Who will be watching?

Companies involved in mining will be keenly observing as it will have a significant impact on their businesses. The executive arm of the mining industry is also likely to be observing the developments around the Bill.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023

Usage of forest land and boundaries of forest have been hugely controversial over the last few years. They are also hotly contested in the Supreme Court as the court continues to pass regular orders regarding boundaries of forest land and the activities that could be carried out on them in legacy cases such as MC Mehta and Govardaman Thirumalpad.

The amendment to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, intends to exempt certain pieces of land from the Act and add additional activities that could be carried out in forest land. The new laws, if passed, will remove certain restrictions on the use of forest land for non-forest purposes, with the prior consent of the government.

If passed, the law will permit forest land to be used for running eco-tourism facilities, zoos and safaris with the permission of the government.

Who will be watching?

Since the Bill in intended to increase interest in tourism, the tourism sector will keenly watch it. It will be a boost to the sector, especially since this year’s budget has offered a lot of incentives.