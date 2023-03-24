Membership of unlawful association liable to prosecution under UAPA, SC holds

The Supreme Court on March 24 held that being a member of an association declared unlawful by the Union government is sufficient to constitute an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A three-judge bench of the SC led by Justice MR Shah has thereby upheld the validity of Section 10(a)(i) of the UAPA, which was earlier read down by a two-judge bench of the Court in 2011.

Assam and Union government sought a review of the 2011 decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court meanwhile noted that the 2011 judgment was passed while relying on American court decisions, however, such a decision could not have been arrived at without considering the prevailing conditions in India. The court observed that in India right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restriction, and the decisions of American courts can only be guiding lights.

The SC while had also noted that the Union of India was not heard by the two-judge benches when the 2011 verdict was passed reading down the law.

Moneycontrol News