MC Explains | Why it is crucial for Rahul Gandhi to get a stay on conviction on April 13

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

The Election Commission must notify a bye-election after a lawmaker is disqualified because a constituency cannot be unrepresented for more than six months

Rahul Gandhi

On April 3, a sessions court in Surat suspended the two-year sentence awarded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case until the disposal of his appeal. The court granted him bail and exempted him from personal appearance and will hear his application on April 13.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by the chief judicial magistrate in Surat and sentenced to two years in prison. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on account of his conviction.

According to the Representation of the People Act of 1951, MPs and MLAs are disqualified the moment they are convicted of an offence with a sentence of imprisonment for not less than two years. The elected representative will continue to be disqualified for six years after release from prison. In Gandhi's case, the conviction, if upheld, will disqualify him for eight years.

Gandhi will have to obtain a stay on his two-year conviction to be reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha. Days after Gandhi’s disqualification, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the provision under which he was disqualified. The plea is yet to come up for hearing.