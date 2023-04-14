 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

MC Explains: Why did CCI say Google submitted glaringly inconsistent financial data?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 14, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

CCI and NCLAT have noted in their orders that Google did not supply financial data, in the manner the Commission had sought it, to arrive at the penalty amount

Google can challenge NCLAT’s verdict at the Supreme Court within 60 days from March 29, the day of the verdict.

In October 2022, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) levied penalties of Rs 1,337.76 crore and Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in the Android and Play Store markets, thereby adversely affecting competition.

Curiously enough, in both cases, CCI has noted in its orders that Google did not supply financial data, in the manner the Commission had sought it, to arrive at the penalty amount. In fact, CCI notes that it takes serious note of glaring inconsistencies and wide disclaimers in presenting various data points by Google.

While upholding CCI’s Rs 1,337.76-crore penalty, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in fact, made it clear that the anti-trust watchdog’s penalty was based on best-estimation since Google did not provide the relevant financial information.

Recently, in an interview with Moneycontrol, Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman, who argued for CCI at NCLAT, remarked, “The Google experience was not a very happy one when it came to imposing penalty because they never cooperated.”