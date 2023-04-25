 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Same-sex marriage and the 68-yr-old law that’s being hotly debated

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Petitioners seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages have contended that since the SMA is a secular legislation, any reinterpretation will not amount to disturbing Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi personal laws

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions to legalise same-sex marriages in India.

The petitioners seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages have urged the Supreme Court to interpret the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954 as a legislation regarding marriage with a "spouse" instead of "man and woman".

The petitioners have also tabled their objections regarding the provision of the SMA that requires a 30-day notice to be given to the marriage officer about the intended marriage. The officer then notifies the public about the intention of the parties and seeks objections, if any.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the government, argued that the lawmakers who drafted SMA contemplated marriage between a biological male and a biological female. This led to Chief Justice of India  (CJI) DY Chandrachud telling Mehta that the concept of gender is complex and a person’s genitals don’t define their gender.

