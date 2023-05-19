MC Explains: How was Kiren Rijiju’s stint as the law minister?

Kiren Rijiju

After direct and indirect confrontations with the judiciary for quite some time, BJP leader Kiren Rijiju (51) was removed from the post of law minister on May 18 and handed over the earth sciences ministry portfolio.

A three-time Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Rijiju has served as the minister of state (MoS) (independent charge) youth affairs and sports, MoS minority affairs and MoS home affairs. Rijiju holds a bachelor’s degree from Hansraj College and a law degree from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. He took over as Union law minister on July 7, 2021, after the exit of Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Despite holding the portfolio of law minister for less than two years, Rijiju's term could definitely be termed momentous. Moneycontrol takes a look at the actions and events that shaped Rijiju’s term.

What did Rijiju do as a law minister?

Rijiju had a controversial yet eventful term; controversial because of his frequent digs at the collegium and sub-judice cases. Eventful because it was in his 1.10-year tenure that 18 of the 34 sitting judges of the Supreme Court were appointed. It should also be noted that it was during his term as the law minister that the government sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore towards the e-courts project in the Union budget, it was a four-fold jump from Rs 1,670 crore granted for phase two of the digital upgradation of courts in 2015.

A vocal supporter of the use of regional language in the courts, it was Rijiju’s efforts that led to the formation of ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti’ chaired by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde for developing a Common Core Vocabulary close to all Indian languages for the purpose of translating legal material into regional languages.

Having taken over as the law minister just after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was in Rijiju’s tenure as law minister that the concept of virtual hearings picked pace, and became a regular feature in courts even after the pandemic.. Rijiju has told in many meetings that he requested CJI Chandrachud to continue as the chairperson of the Supreme Court’s e-committee in order to continue his work.

Why was his term controversial?

In late 2022, speaking at a public function, he called the collegium system of appointment of judges opaque and alien to the Indian Constitution. Collegium is a system where the sitting judges of High Courts and the Supreme Court send recommendations for the appointment of judges. The SC collegium sends it forward to the government, which notifies the appointments. Rijiju’s criticism was met with strong disapproval from the bench.

In January 2023, Rijiju wrote to CJI Chandrachud seeking amendment to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), an agreement between the judiciary and the government with a set of guidelines on making appointments to the higher judiciary. Reports suggested that the letter sought for a government representative in the search cum selection committee of the judges. However, many thought it was the government’s renewed attempt at reintroducing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), which was struck down by the apex court in 2015.

In fact, his comments on collegium led an organisation called Bombay Lawyers Association to file a plea in the courts seeking his disqualification. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed it on May 15.

In January 2023, Rijiju criticised the collegium for making intelligence reports public by putting them on the resolution which is available for the public to read. He called it a cause of concern at a press conference.

Speaking at a public event in March 2023, Rijiju alleged that some retired judges who were "part of the anti-India gang" were trying to turn the judiciary against the government and “those who turn against the nation would have to pay”. Many lawyers criticised Rijiju’s statement and even signed a resolution against it.

Despite his frequent criticism of collegium, Rijiju maintained that he had good relations with judges and urged the media not to call it a confrontation. At the platinum jubilee function of Gauhati High Court in April, Rijiju said differences in opinion cannot be termed as confrontations.