Manipur women violence: SC 'deeply disturbed,' seeks information on steps taken by state and centre

Supreme Court Manipur

The Supreme Court on July 20 summoned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General Venkatramani to the Chief Justice's court to inform them it is 'deeply disturbed by the video of violence against women in Manipur.'

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the center's top law officers that such acts of violence against women in a constitutional democracy were unacceptable and asked the state and central governments to apprise it of the steps they have taken against those guilty of the crime. CJI noted that they will give some time for the governments to act or alternately, take suo motto cognisance of the case and pass orders.

The Solicitor General of India expressed that the videos were indeed disturbing and the government has taken steps to ensure those guilty are booked. He assured that the court will be apprised of the same.

The cases pertaining to violence in Manipur will now come up for hearing on July 28, on which date Manipur's state government and the central government are expected to brief the Supreme Court on the action they have taken against those guilty of the crime.

On July 19, videos and posts of an incident of Kuki tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur emerged on Twitter. Twitter has been asked by the government to withhold the videos and posts. The video has evoked widespread condemnation from various parts of the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being criticised for the law and order situation in the state, where they are also in power. The state has been embroiled in violence for the last past couple of months.

Additionally, the internet has remained suspended in the state for over 70 days. After the video went viral on social media on July 19, it was learnt that the incident happened in May. The mismatch between the actual date of the incident and the spread of the videos can be attributed to the internet situation in the northeastern state.