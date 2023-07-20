M3M does not enjoy dominant position in Gurugram real estate market: CCI

M3M not a dominant player in Gurugram

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) while dismissing an abuse of dominance plea against real estate company M3M India, held that the company does not seem to enjoy dominant position in Gurugram market due to presence of other developers such as DLF, Emaar India, Godrej Properties, Ansal API, Vatika Group and Unitech Limited among others.

According to CCI, the presence of such developers seem to impose significant competitive constraints of M3M and hence it cannot be called a dominant player.

The case pertained to a project called M3M Merlin, located at sector 67 in Gurugram.

What was the case about?

Devendra Nath, a Delhi resident, moved the anti-trust watch dog alleging that M3M was abusing its dominant position in the real estate market in sector 67 of Gurugram. He alleged that the company added an additional 11th tower to M3M Merlin, without taking prior consent of its residents.

According to Nath, M3M Merlin was announced in 2011 and the brochure mentioned that the project area would be 13.344 acres with 10 towers to be constructed. The initial plan also included a low-rise Economically Weaker Section (“EWS”) building on one corner.

However, Nath alleged that the layout was revised 2014 and the area designated for EWS building was changed to an area for future development. Nath alleged that the M3M obtained the occupation certificate (“OC”) in March 2017 and the the OC issued by Directorate of Town and Country Planning (“DTCP”) the number of towers was limited to 10.

Nath alleged that M3M started construction of the additional 11th tower in M3M Merlin without the necessary prior approval and in complete violation of the initial sanctioned plan on the basis of which the project was sold to the the homebuyers.

To determine the relevant market, Nath argued that the real estate sector, a residential unit is different from commercial unit.

Furthermore, services for development and sale of standalone house, villa is also distinct product compared to services for development and sale of residential flats or apartments. Hence, he argued that the commission should consider the market for residential flats in Gurugram's sector 67 as the relevant market.

Commission's conclusion:

The commission noted that M3M Merlin, Gurgaon offers residential flats/ multi-storey apartments, which are altogether different products when compared with independent residential units such as villas, estate homes, and row-houses. According to the CCI, the relevant market to determine whether a company is a dominant player, would be the market for development and sale of residential flats in Gurgaon.

The CCI thus concluded that M3M is not a dominant player in the relevant market due to the presence of other companies such as DLF, Godrej, Ansal API etc.