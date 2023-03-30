 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lawyers call NCLAT decision upholding CCI penalty on Google a balanced judgment

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

While NCLAT upheld the Rs 1,338 crore penalty on Google, it also set aside a few directions against the tech giant.

Google Vs CCI

Lawyers lauded the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s decision to uphold a penalty of Rs 1,338 crore imposed on tech giant Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

They said the tribunal’s judgment struck the right balance by ensuring that Google is penalised for anti-competitive practices, while also protecting its business interests.

What did NCLAT say?

NCLAT said Google abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem by imposing stringent conditions in agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The tribunal upheld the CCI’s finding that Google used its dominant position to ensure that OEMs could not pre-install their competing search apps.