Law Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledges role of Gauhati HC, emphasises judicial infrastructure

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the government would provide necessary assistance to create better judicial infrastructure in the North Eastern region.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, acknowledging the important role played by the court in delivering landmark judgments on public issues, particularly those related to the rights of tribal people in the North East.

Rijiju also praised the launch of the 'Bhoroxa' mobile application aimed at ensuring women's safety at the event and emphasized that justice and women's safety are critical components of creating a fair and just society.

Rijiju highlighted the need for all three branches of government to work together in harmony and emphasized the government's commitment to creating a favorable environment for the judiciary by improving the physical infrastructure of district and lower courts in the country.

He also assured that the government would provide necessary assistance to create better judicial infrastructure in the North Eastern region.