Law Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledges role of Gauhati HC, emphasises judicial infrastructure

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, acknowledging the important role played by the court in delivering landmark judgments on public issues, particularly those related to the rights of tribal people in the North East.

Rijiju also praised the launch of the 'Bhoroxa' mobile application aimed at ensuring women's safety at the event and emphasized that justice and women's safety are critical components of creating a fair and just society.

Rijiju highlighted the need for all three branches of government to work together in harmony and emphasized the government's commitment to creating a favorable environment for the judiciary by improving the physical infrastructure of district and lower courts in the country.

He also assured that the government would provide necessary assistance to create better judicial infrastructure in the North Eastern region.

Rijiju also noted the good work done by the Gauhati High Court and highlighted the successful operationalization of 21 out of 31 Fast Track Special Courts in Assam and Nagaland, resulting in the disposal of 2836 cases. The event was attended by President Draupadi Murmu, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, and other dignitaries.

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Speaking of judicial infrastructure, Rijiju remarked that a lot ground has been covered over years due to collaborations between the government and the judiciary at the center and at the state level. Additionally, Rijiju highlighted the legal aid work being done by the National Legal Services Authority in the North Eastern region and mentioned the documentation of customary practices of the tribal population in the region that was recently released by the Department of Justice. This documentation aims to provide an understanding of the traditional practices followed by tribal communities in the region and assist in providing legal aid to them.

S.N.Thyagarajan