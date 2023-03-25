 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Law minister dismisses reports on confrontation with judiciary

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 25, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

Kiren Rijiju said: “Our relationship with judiciary is excellent. We live in a democratic country, there are bound to be differences in terms of outlook, that doesn’t mean there is a confrontation.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiu was speaking in Madurai at an event organised by the Madras High Court.

Dismissing reports of confrontation between the judiciary and the government, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on March 24 said that differences in opinion is common in a democratic country, it can however not be called confrontation.

He said: “Our relationship with judiciary is excellent. We live in a democratic country, there are bound to be differences in terms of outlook, that doesn’t mean there is a confrontation.” Emphasising that there is no problem between the organs of the democracy, Rijiju said that: “Indian government will always support to ensure that the independence of judiciary is maintained and strengthened.”

Rijiu was speaking in Madurai at an event organised by the Madras High Court for laying of foundation stone for additional court buildings in Madurai and the inauguration of the Mayiladuthurai Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was the chief guest at the event, and others in attendance included Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, and Justices MM Sundaresh and Ramasubramanian, judges of the Supreme Court.