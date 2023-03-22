 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is marital rape a crime? SC lists petitions for hearing on May 9

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud listed the case after it was mentioned by senior counsel Indira Jaisingh

The Supreme Court on March 22 listed for hearing on May 9 petitions seeking to declare marital rape as a criminal offence.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, passed the order after the case was mentioned by senior advocate Indira Jaisingh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the court informed that he would argue the case for one-and-a-half days as it pertains to an important issue.

The court had in January asked the Union government to file its response on the issue by February 15 and the final hearing on the pleas would commence from March 21.  The case could, however, not be taken up as Justice Pardiwala was indisposed.

One of the pleas has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue. This appeal has been filed by Khushboo Saifi, one of the petitioners before the high court.