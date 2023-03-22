Is marital rape a crime? SC lists petitions for hearing on May 9

The Supreme Court on March 22 listed for hearing on May 9 petitions seeking to declare marital rape as a criminal offence.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, passed the order after the case was mentioned by senior advocate Indira Jaisingh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the court informed that he would argue the case for one-and-a-half days as it pertains to an important issue.

The court had in January asked the Union government to file its response on the issue by February 15 and the final hearing on the pleas would commence from March 21. The case could, however, not be taken up as Justice Pardiwala was indisposed.

One of the pleas has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue. This appeal has been filed by Khushboo Saifi, one of the petitioners before the high court.

Both the judges - Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar - on the bench concurred with each other for granting a certificate of leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in the matter as it involves substantial questions of law which requires a decision from the top court.

Few other pleas have also been filed in the apex court on the issue. Some petitioners have challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on grounds that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.