International Women's Day | Incredible honour and privilege to represent democratic country: Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati

Aishwarya Bhati (48), then a senior counsel, was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 2020 and has represented the Union government in a variety of cases, ranging from the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme to abortion rights.

With over 25 years of experience in litigation, Bhati was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2019, the youngest woman to be appointed as such.

Bhati is from a family of air force professionals in Jodhpur. She said she became a lawyer by accident after failing a pilot aptitude test to enter the air force.

“Law was something my elder brother introduced me to,” she said.

As senior advocate, she played a key role in the case that led the Supreme Court to hold that Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in the Indian Army were entitled to permanent commission. In 2021, ASG Bhati informed the Supreme Court of the Union government's decision to induct women in permanent commission in the army through the National Defence Academy. Abortion case In August 2022, she assisted the Supreme Court in a case where a 25-year-old unmarried woman sought to terminate her 24-week pregnancy, which was not allowed under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. In September 2022, the Supreme Court widened the scope of the rules to allow unmarried women to terminate pregnancy. Bhati noted that the amendments to India's Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act were path breaking. "The constitutional courts have ironed out small issues with the act and the rules in a seamless manner," she said. In her opinion, the country's constitutional courts shine because of India's dynamic outlook towards law. She quoted a Supreme Court judgment to say: "Constitutional rights are like empty vessels; every generation has to fill them with their own wisdom." Bhati said it is the duty of every family to equip their daughters with education and give them the aptitude to dream. "We cannot clip the wings of our daughters and expect them to go out in the society and fly – it is not going to happen," Bhati said. According to the ASG, young women lawyers face the difficulties that they do not because the profession is tougher on women but because society and their families are tough on them. On her role as ASG "It is an incredible honour and privilege to represent the State in a democratic country," she said. "In democratic countries, it is the collective will of the citizenry that the government is supposed to protect, that is what they represent." On women and the law in India Speaking about the evolution of the law on women, Bhati said: "These are not journeys that have a destination, these are journeys that have milestones. You deal with one set of issues at one milestone and move on to the next milestone."

S.N.Thyagarajan