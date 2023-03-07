 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Women's Day | Incredible honour and privilege to represent democratic country: Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General of India, is an accidental lawyer who was instrumental in pushing through reforms in law on abortion and making it possible for women to be inducted in permanent commission in the army.

Aishwarya Bhati (48), then a senior counsel, was appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 2020 and has represented the Union government in a variety of cases, ranging from the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme to abortion rights.

With over 25 years of experience in litigation, Bhati was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2019, the youngest woman to be appointed as such.

Bhati is from a family of air force professionals in Jodhpur. She said she became a lawyer by accident after failing a pilot aptitude test to enter the air force.

“Law was something my elder brother introduced me to,” she said.