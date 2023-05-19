In a first, Delhi HC relies on WayBack Machine certificate in patent infringement case

The court, with the use of Wayback machine, found that Prakash and other defendants sold a drug similar to Sugen’s drug Crizotinib in an older version of their website

The Delhi High Court recently relied on the Wayback Machine certificate to hold certain persons guilty of patent infringement. The certificate, which was used by the court for the first time, showed an older version of the offenders' website to prove that they had violated the court’s order.

The Wayback Machine, founded by the Internet Archive, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, allows users to see how websites looked in the past.

What was the case?

Sugen Inc, an indirect subsidiary of US pharma firm Pfizer Inc, approached the court against a person named K Vijaya Prakash and some others, for not following High Court's 2016 order not to infringe their patent.

The court, with the use of Wayback machine, found that Prakash and other defendants sold a drug similar to Sugen’s drug Crizotinib in an older version of their website. Thus concluding that they were guilty of infringing Sugen’s patent.

On January 1, 2016, the court had asked Prakash not to sell drugs similar in composition as that of Sugen’s. One of the infringers, a Bangladesh-based entity, appeared to have an established supply chain for its generic products in India, including in Delhi.

Sugen approached the court, alleging that even after the court had ordered in their favour, Prakash and others were infringing their patent, as products with Sugen's composition were found to be listed on third-party e-commerce websites.

During trial, the Prakash and his associates were shown Wayback Machine’s archives of their website, indicating that the Bangladesh-based entity was their associated company.

During the final arguments, Sugen’ lawyer, Pravin Anand, from Anand and Anand, drew the attention of the High Court to the cross-examination of the infringers, the documents filed in the suit and the Wayback Machine certificate to assert that all of them Defendants were connected and associated entities and therefore have committed willful and contumacious disobedience of the court's earlier order.

In view of these arguments, the court held that Prakash and his associates had willfully disobeyed the order of the court. The court has now kept the case pending for sentencing Prakash and others for disobeying its orders.