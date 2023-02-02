High courts have 1,514 cases pending for 50 years, says law minister

Indian high courts have 1,514 criminal and civil cases pending across the country for more than 50 years as on January 31, 2023, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a response to lawmakers at the Rajya Sabha. Of the pending, 1,511 are civil cases, while three are criminal cases.

The response also noted that 1,390 cases are pending in district and subordinate courts for more than 50 years. Of the 1,390 cases, 992 are civil cases while 398 are criminal cases.

According to the response, there are no pending cases for more than 50 years in Supreme Court as per the data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS). Calcutta High Court tops the list with 1,192 civil cases pending in its records for over 50 years, followed by Delhi and Madras High Courts with 133 and 129 cases. Orissa High Court has just one case pending civil case which is older than 50 years.

The minister's response noted that the disposal of pending cases in these courts lies within the domain of the Judiciary and the Central Government has no role in the matter. However, the Supreme Court through its regular directives/judgements/orders keeps exhorting the High Courts and the subordinate courts to expedite the disposal of various types of cases in a time bound manner.

The response was to a query on pendency by Congress politician Rajmani Patel.

S.N.Thyagarajan