HC offers relief to start-ups, asks CCI to hear plea against Google's billing policy

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

In October 2022, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for imposing its billing system in Play Store, thereby abusing its dominant position.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court has asked the Competition Commission of India to hear applications moved by a group of Indian start-ups against Google’s new in-app user choice billing policy and take a decision on or before April 26.

Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) moved the court against the competition regulator and the search engine giant, seeking CCI to urgently investigate Google's user choice billing system (UCB) as it violates the anti-trust watchdog's October 25, 2022 order. Google is to introduce the new billing system on April 26.

The petition sought a directive to CCI to invoke the 'doctrine of necessity' (extraordinary actions by administrative authority) to investigate Google's alleged violation of the regulator's guidelines and pass an order as CCI does not have the quorum to adjudicate anti-trust cases. It also sought a stay on Google's implementation of the UCB till the investigation was over.

ADIF, a think tank, filed the case and  urged CCI to stay Google's new billing policy. Under the new policy, if a user pays through the alternative billing system (also termed user choice billing system), the transaction will still be subjected to a service fee, but at a 4 percent rate reduction.