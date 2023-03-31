 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat HC quashes CIC order to furnish PM’s degree certificates, imposes cost on Arvind Kejriwal

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

The court has also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had sought details of the PM's degree certificate.

The Gujarat High Court on March 31, set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Prime Minister Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Justice Biren Vaishnav, who passed the order, refused to stay it so that Kejriwal can appeal against it.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Gujarat University challenging order of CIC.