Gujarat HC quashes CIC order to furnish PM’s degree certificates, imposes cost on Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi

The Gujarat High Court on March 31, set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Prime Minister Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees.

The court has also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had sought details of the PM’s degree certificate.

Justice Biren Vaishnav, who passed the order, refused to stay it so that Kejriwal can appeal against it.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Gujarat University challenging order of CIC.

According to information furnished by the PM, he completed his graduation from Gujarat University in 1978 and post-graduation from Delhi University in 1983.

The HC, which reserved the appeal for judgment in February, was told by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta that there is nothing to hide and the university cannot be compelled to disclose the information.