GST appellate tribunal will reduce pendency of cases, enable faster resolution, enhance ease of doing business

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

The announcement that the GST Appellate Tribunal will have benches in each state is a departure from the government’s policy on its predecessor CESTAT, which has a total of nine benches across the country.

Lawyers have lauded the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council’s approval for the formation of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) on February 18, opining that the tribunal will enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

Since the tribunal will have a bench in every state, lawyers note that it will ensure lower pendency and faster disposal of cases, while highlighting that tribunals will clarify the provisions of GST law, which in turn, will reduce the scope for future litigation.

While the tribunal is bound to see a large number of cases in the near future, it is likely to reduce in the long run as the tribunal starts clarifying the law.

As the tribunal is yet to be formed, persons intending to initiate GST-related litigation in the courts, are filing writ petitions against the orders of officials before the high courts.