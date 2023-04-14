 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Govt repealed 2,000 colonial-era laws, got rid of 40,000 compliances: PM Modi

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The PM has said many of the country's laws date back to the British era and have completely lost their relevance.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 said the Union government has identified and struck down more than 2,000 central laws and has ended more than 40,000 compliances so far.

The PM was speaking at the closing ceremony of Gauhati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations. "Many of our laws date back to the British era and have completely lost their relevance now. The government is making constant efforts to review such laws," he stated.

As regards to reduction in compliances, it is to be noted that to enhance ease of doing business, it was announced in the Union Budget 2023 that more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and more than 3,400 legal provisions, which had criminal implications, decriminalised.

The finance minister in her budget speech said that these actions were in line with the Jan Vishwas Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2022. The Bill is now before the joint parliamentary committee.