Govt employees entitled to annual increment even if they retire next day after earning it: SC

Apr 11, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

The significant verdict came on an appeal of the state government-owned Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) challenging the judgement of a division bench of the Karnataka High Court that employees were entitled to annual increment even if they are to superannuate the very next day of earning the benefit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held government employees are entitled to annual increment even if they retire a day after earning the financial benefit.

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar dismissed the appeal of KPTCL and said, "Now so far as the submission on behalf of the appellants (KPTCL) that the annual increment is in the form of incentive and to encourage an employee to perform well and therefore, once he is not in service, there is no question of grant of annual increment is concerned, the aforesaid has no substance."

The court took note of the divergent views of various high courts and laid down the law on the legal question whether an employee who has earned the annual increment is entitled to the same despite the fact that he has retired on the very next day of earning the increment.