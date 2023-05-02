Government may appoint committee to re-evaluate execution by hanging: Attorney General tells SC

The Union Government is considering the appointment of a committee to evaluate less painful methods to carry out the death penalty.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala took note of Attorney General for India R Venkatramani, appearing for the Centre. He told the apex court that the government was considering his suggestion of constituting a committee of experts and deliberations were on.

The submission was made in a plea filed by lawyer Rishi Malhotra seeking to abolish the present practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and replace it with less painful methods such as "intravenous lethal injection, shooting, electrocution or gas chamber".

The top law officer said there were processes related to the finalisation of names for the proposed panel and that he will be able to respond on the issue after some time.

The top court, on March 21, had said it may consider setting up a committee of experts to examine whether the execution of death row convicts by hanging was proportionate and less painful and had sought "better data" from the Centre on issues pertaining to the mode of execution.

