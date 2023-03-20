 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Google Vs CCI: NCLAT reserves judgment after hearing the case for over a month

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

A bench led by Chairperson Justice (retd) Ashok Bhushan and Dr. Alok Srivastava (Member Technical) heard the case and reserved it for judgment.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 20, reserved judgment in Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, which said the company had abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

A bench led by Chairperson Justice (retd.) Ashok Bhushan and Dr. Alok Srivastava heard the case and reserved it for judgment.

Also read: CCI to NCLAT: Companies that did not sign Google agreements became 'extinct'

The tribunal started hearing the case on February 15, 2023, after the Supreme Court directed it to decide the case by March 31. Over a period of one moth, the tribunal heard arguments from Senior Counsels Arun Kathpalia and Maninder Singh who appeared for Google. The CCI was represented by Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman and standing counsel Samar Bhansal.