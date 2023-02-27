 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Google vs CCI: Google tells NCLAT it is most searched term on Bing

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

Google contended that its popularity is because of the effectiveness of its search engine and not because its apps are pre-installed in devices.

Google told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on February 27 that the word ‘Google’ is the most searched term in rival search engine Bing, owned by Microsoft.

The tech giant made this claim while arguing its appeal against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which held that Google abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem by imposing certain conditions on device manufacturers. Google contended that its popularity was due to the effectiveness of its search engine and not because it was pre-installed on Android devices. It it to be noted that Google made the same claim in its appeal against the European Commission's imposing a penalty of $ 5 billion for abusing its dominant position in Android market.

The company’s lawyer Arun Kathpalia submitted that although users could switch to other search engines, they choose to use Google because of the search engine’s superiority.

Kathpalia cited the example of a search engine called Naver that is predominantly used in South Korea. He claimed that the app was not pre-installed and yet was downloaded by 65 percent of the phone-owning population because of its superiority. He noted that the CCI and the Director General (DG) did not investigate this angle.