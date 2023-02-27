Google vs CCI: Google tells NCLAT it is most searched term on Bing

Google told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on February 27 that the word ‘Google’ is the most searched term in rival search engine Bing, owned by Microsoft.

The tech giant made this claim while arguing its appeal against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which held that Google abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem by imposing certain conditions on device manufacturers. Google contended that its popularity was due to the effectiveness of its search engine and not because it was pre-installed on Android devices. It it to be noted that Google made the same claim in its appeal against the European Commission's imposing a penalty of $ 5 billion for abusing its dominant position in Android market.

The company’s lawyer Arun Kathpalia submitted that although users could switch to other search engines, they choose to use Google because of the search engine’s superiority.

Kathpalia cited the example of a search engine called Naver that is predominantly used in South Korea. He claimed that the app was not pre-installed and yet was downloaded by 65 percent of the phone-owning population because of its superiority. He noted that the CCI and the Director General (DG) did not investigate this angle.

Google argued that 27 billion mobile applications are downloaded every year and there is no difference in the mechanism for downloading any of Google’s competing apps, hence there cannot be an entry barrier for any competing apps. Comparisons with Bing: Related stories Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Google claimed that while Windows laptops come with Bing as the default search engine, many users change to Google because of its effectiveness. Kathpalia argued that comparisons cannot be drawn between Windows and Android phones. Bing is the default search engine in Windows phones and cannot be changed, while the default search engine can be changed in Android devices. He argued that the CCI could not have concluded that mobile phone users rarely download competing apps because Google does not prevent manufacturers from providing other pre-installed apps. Google’s lawyer cited the DG’s interviews with various manufacturers to state that device makers have arrangements with app makers who make mobile apps with similar functionality, some have rival search engines installed on Android devices, and that some makers chose not to pre-install rival apps since their service is poor. Google argued it is not the company’s fault that manufacturers pre-install its apps. Kathpalia referred to a Google consumer survey, which showed that only 6 percent of Android customers use Google’s app because of pre-installation. “Competition law does not protect a less efficient competitor,” he said. Google contended that in a market where innovation drives growth, the CCI has not considered the superior quality of Google’s apps, has completely misread what was stated by stakeholders, and has ignored the hard evidence on record. Claim of abuse: In 2018, Android users alleged before the CCI that Google abused its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related market in contravention of the Competition Act, 2022. They alleged it was unfair for Google to ask device makers to pre-install its entire suite of apps. The CCI asked the DG of its investigative arm to probe the matter. On October 20, 2022, the CCI, based on the DG’s report and other documents filed by both sides, concluded that Google was abusing its dominant position in multiple markets. It ordered the company to pay a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore. The CCI held that Google can neither force makers of smart devices to pre-install its apps nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps. It also asked the US company not to offer incentives to manufacturers. Google moved the NCLAT in January, but failed to get immediate relief. The company then approached the Supreme Court, which asked the NCLAT to decide on the matter by March 31, 2023. On February 15, Google argued that the anti-trust regulator's order suffers from “confirmation bias” and was based on a similar order issued by the European Commission in 2018. On February 16, the tech giant argued that the CCI order was based on a flawed investigation. The tribunal will continue to hear arguments by Google on February 28. Earlier, it had indicated that it will consider applications for intervention by companies affected by the alleged abusive policies of Google.

S.N.Thyagarajan