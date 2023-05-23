Go First's suspended management files caveat in Supreme Court

Go First blames US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for the grounding of half of its fleet.

The suspended management of Go First filed a caveat in Supreme Court on May 23 apprehending an appeal by aircraft lessors against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order upholding the airline's insolvency.

A total of four caveats have been filed against lessors such as GY Aviation Lease, Engine Leasing Finance BV, SMBC Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holdings.

A caveat is a pleading filed by a party to a litigation in the lower court, informing the court that the opposing party, who has not succeeded in the lower court may file a case against them. The court is to hear both the sides before passing any order in case a caveat is filed.

On May 22, the NCLAT upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order on the airline's insolvency. The lessors have been asked to move an appropriate application at the NCLT, on the question of possession of aircraft.

As a consequence of this order, the moratorium that kicked in as a result of NCLT's order will stay in place.

The aircraft lessors to Go First, such as SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings and GY Aviation Lease, challenged the order of the NCLT admitting the cash-strapped airline's plea for insolvency. The lessors argued at the NCLAT that Go First is using the insolvency proceedings to hold on to aircraft that it does not own. They sought the appellate tribunal's order to take back their aircraft.

On May 10, the principal bench of NCLT in Delhi admitted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process.

The tribunal appointed an insolvency resolution professional (IRP) while suspending the board and putting a moratorium on the debt-ridden airline's financial obligations.

Founded by billionaire Nusli Wadia, Go First, earlier GoAir, filed for bankruptcy on May 2, blaming US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for the grounding of half of its fleet.

The ultra-low-cost airline has liabilities worth around Rs 11,000 crore.